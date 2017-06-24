Local News

More Local News
Southington Herald Logo
southington-police-blotter
Southington Police Blotter

Southington Police report the following: Heather Kowal, 31, of 201 Bristol St., was charged June 14 with operating an unregistered motor…

More
southington-police-blotter
Southington police blotter

Southington police report the following: Maureen DeRosa-Hanesen, 56, of 131 Commission St., was charged June 6 with disorderly conduct. Ronald Wentworth,…

Sports

More Sports

Videos

New Britain Police Car Chas...
Plainville girls basketball...
Previous Video Next Video
rss

Obituaries

More Obituaries

Networking

rss

Opinion

More Opinion

State

More State
rss

Business

More Business

Nation-World

More Nation-World
Popular
Calendar