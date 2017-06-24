- Jones, Reed giving back to New Britain football community
- After recent rough stretch, C.T. Pan among leaders at Travelers Championship
- Sting takes wing: Mascot is a busy Bee even after the final out
- City's first brewery since 1956 abuzz on opening day
- Late fire chief's concern for kids lives on in basketball fundraiser
- Officials warn about more road kill after mild winter
Local News
Southington Police report the following: Heather Kowal, 31, of 201 Bristol St., was charged June 14 with operating an unregistered motor…
SOUTHINGTON – Town officials, local business owners and Chamber leadership toured the downtown area Thursday, stopping into shops and hearing the…
SOUTHINGTON - Wheeler Clinic’s project coordinator for parent support services, Syreeta Aidoo, will give a free workshop June 28 at Southington Public…
Southington police report the following: Maureen DeRosa-Hanesen, 56, of 131 Commission St., was charged June 6 with disorderly conduct. Ronald Wentworth,…
SOUTHINGTON - A bright day greeted Southington High School’s graduating Class of 2017 as they took the first steps toward a bright…
SOUTHINGTON - The following students in the Class of 2017 graduated from Southington High School Tuesday: Austin Donald Abacherli Michael…
SOUTHINGTON - A local man is facing charges for allegedly threatening a woman and making a comment to her child about knocking…
SOUTHINGTON - A Philadelphia man charged in connection with a residential burglary in Southington in which an SUV was stolen is expected…
