STORRS - The UConn men’s basketball team is returning many pieces from its NCAA Tournament team of a year ago. With one major exception, of course.

James Bouknight, a lottery pick over the summer, is getting ready for his first NBA season with the Charlotte Hornets.

“Who?” UConn coach Dan Hurley deadpanned when asked about his former star Tuesday.

The man’s name is Bouknight, coach.

“Oh yeah, James. He was on the team last year,” Hurley said with a chuckle.

Yes, UConn will sport an extremely deep, experienced team this season. The Huskies don’t, as of yet, have a defined superstar.

They don’t necessarily have to, Hurley pointed out soon after the Huskies staged their first official practice of the 2021-22 season.

“We have to be a top-15, top-10 team defensively in the country. We have to be one of the top rebounding teams in the country,” Hurley said.

Of course, Bouknight’s biggest contribution last season was scoring in bunches. The Huskies will need points, after all.

“We feel like there’s multiple guys that give us 15 (points) or more on a night. Our depth, our balance on offense, the amount guys that can beat you on a given night has got to replace the dynamic James. I don’t see that as being a problem because we return so many guys and we’ve got some talented new guys,” Hurley said.

Which of those players gets the chance to contribute will be determined over the next few weeks of practice, the coach said. Other than identifying center Adama Sanogo as the team’s best player right now and saying point guard R.J. Cole is perhaps close to assured of a primary role, Hurley said the field is rather wide open.

“This is a really deep team. You feel like there are 10 guys vying for anything from a starting role to anywhere from 6-10 (minutes) off the bench,” Hurley said. “The competition in here is fierce. I don’t know that anyone’s role is guaranteed beyond a couple guys.”

The Huskies went 15-8 last season, their return to the national postseason somewhat stunted by painful losses to Creighton in the Big East Tournament and Maryland in the NCAA Tournament to end the campaign.

UConn has taken a step back toward a return to national significance, and it hopes to take another this season.

“We had to play games down the stretch of the season that we knew we couldn’t lose,” Hurley said. “Getting over the hump with that is a huge confidence builder. Now we want to take the next step.”

UConn will open the season Nov. 9 against Central Connecticut State. Before that, the Husky men’s and women’s basketball teams will resume the tradition of First Night on Oct. 15 in Storrs.

The traditionally grueling first day of practice, which has been moved up in recent years by relaxed NCAA restrictions, didn’t quite feel like a debut to the UConn coaching staff.

“For us it doesn’t really like a first day. I don’t know if the players felt like it was the first day,” Hurley said. “The level that we play this sport at, it’s got to be an all-year-round commitment. We’ve been practicing through the summer, we just haven’t had the 20 hours a week.”

Not everyone goes so crazy in the offseason, Hurley theorizes, and his teams gain an edge sometimes by doing so.

“It gives us a greater advantage going into the year,” Hurley said, “over other programs that don’t do quite as much as we do. We lost that advantage last year with COVID not allowing that. So we feel like we have a head start on our competition.”

His players apparently agree.

“We still have work to do, obviously, but we’re ahead of schedule,” senior forward Tyler Polley said.

NOTE: Freshman guard Corey Floyd Jr., a late addition to the roster after opting to reclassify, has apparently acquitted himself quite well since arriving. “Corey is a baller. He’s very advanced in terms of his approach,” Hurley said. “He’s very professional, he’s very serious. He’s kind of blown us all away with how mature he’s been at practice.” Hurley didn’t go so far as to insist Floyd will redshirt in the 2021-22 season but called it “a learning year” for him.